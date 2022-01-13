Advertisement
Lemon-Scented Broccoli With Golden Shallots

Lemon-Scented Broccoli With Golden Shallots

Flavored with a fragrant hint of lemon peel, this simple side is elegant enough for entertaining but easy enough to accompany a standard weeknight dinner. 
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
3/4 cup

1. Cut broccoli into florets. Thinly slice 1 cup stems. Place in microwavable casserole dish. Add water. Cover and microwave on high 4 to 5 minutes, or until crisp-tender. Drain.

2. Meanwhile, heat oil in small skillet over medium heat. Add shallots; cook and stir 5 minutes, or until golden brown. Add shallots, lemon peel, salt, if desired, and pepper to broccoli; toss lightly.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 73 calories, Carbohydrates: 9 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 4 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 40 mg, Fiber: 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Fat, 2 Vegetable.

Categories

Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Entertaining Quick meals Gluten Free Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Paleo Vegetarian Weight Management Mediterranean

