Lemon-Scented Broccoli With Golden Shallots

Ingredients
Directions
1. Cut broccoli into florets. Thinly slice 1 cup stems. Place in microwavable casserole dish. Add water. Cover and microwave on high 4 to 5 minutes, or until crisp-tender. Drain.
2. Meanwhile, heat oil in small skillet over medium heat. Add shallots; cook and stir 5 minutes, or until golden brown. Add shallots, lemon peel, salt, if desired, and pepper to broccoli; toss lightly.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 73 calories, Carbohydrates: 9 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 4 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 40 mg, Fiber: 3 g
Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Fat, 2 Vegetable.
Categories
Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Entertaining Quick meals Gluten Free Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Paleo Vegetarian Weight Management Mediterranean
Copyright Diabetic Cooking.