Diabetes Self-Management

Grilled Sesame Asparagus

Looking for a great vegetarian dish for the grill? Look no further! This quick and easy low-carb asparagus side is a cinch to throw together. It requires just six ingredients and is packed with flavor!

Learn more about preparing vegetable dishes in "Five Ways to Cook Healthy, Tasty Vegetables."
Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
5 medium spears

1. Spray grid with cooking spray; prepare grill for direct cooking.

2. Place asparagus on baking sheet; spray lightly with cooking spray. Sprinkle with the sesame seeds, rolling to coat.

3. Place asparagus on grid. Grill, uncovered, 4 to 6 minutes, or until the asparagus begins to brown, turning once.

4. Transfer asparagus to serving dish. Sprinkle with vinegar, salt, and pepper.

Cook’s tip: Be sure to use the entire amount of pepper — it really brings out the flavors of this dish.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 42 calories, Carbohydrates: 6 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 1.5 g, Saturated Fat: 0 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 147 mg, Fiber: 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Fat, 1 Vegetable.

Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Grilling Quick meals Gluten Free Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Paleo Vegetarian Weight Management Asian

