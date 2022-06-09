Grilled Sesame Asparagus

Ingredients
Directions
1. Spray grid with cooking spray; prepare grill for direct cooking.
2. Place asparagus on baking sheet; spray lightly with cooking spray. Sprinkle with the sesame seeds, rolling to coat.
3. Place asparagus on grid. Grill, uncovered, 4 to 6 minutes, or until the asparagus begins to brown, turning once.
4. Transfer asparagus to serving dish. Sprinkle with vinegar, salt, and pepper.
Cook’s tip: Be sure to use the entire amount of pepper — it really brings out the flavors of this dish.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 42 calories, Carbohydrates: 6 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 1.5 g, Saturated Fat: 0 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 147 mg, Fiber: 3 g
Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Fat, 1 Vegetable.
Categories
Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Grilling Quick meals Gluten Free Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Paleo Vegetarian Weight Management Asian
