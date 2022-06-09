Grilled Sesame Asparagus

1. Spray grid with cooking spray; prepare grill for direct cooking.

2. Place asparagus on baking sheet; spray lightly with cooking spray. Sprinkle with the sesame seeds, rolling to coat.

3. Place asparagus on grid. Grill, uncovered, 4 to 6 minutes, or until the asparagus begins to brown, turning once.

4. Transfer asparagus to serving dish. Sprinkle with vinegar, salt, and pepper.

Cook’s tip: Be sure to use the entire amount of pepper — it really brings out the flavors of this dish.