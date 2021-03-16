Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Fruit & Nut Quinoa

Fruit & Nut Quinoa

Quick and easy, this hearty dish is full of fiber — and flavor! Plus, it's gluten free and kosher for Passover. The quinoa provides a perfect base for highlighting the taste of juicy oranges, spicy cinnamon, crunchy pistachios and dried cranberries.
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
6 servings

Serving size:
1/2 cup

1. Place quinoa in fine-mesh strainer; rinse well under cold running water. Bring 2 cups water to a boil in small saucepan; stir in quinoa. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 to 15 minutes, or until quinoa is tender and water is absorbed. Stir in 2 tablespoons orange peel.

2. Whisk orange juice, oil, salt and cinnamon in small bowl. Pour over quinoa; gently toss to coat. Fold in cranberries and pistachios. Serve warm or at room temperature. Garnish with additional orange peel.

*Note: To toast pistachios, spread in single layer in heavy skillet. Cook over medium heat 1 to 2 minutes, or until nuts are lightly browned, stirring frequently.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 185 calories, Carbohydrates: 27 g, Protein: 5 g, Fat: 6 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 198 mg, Fiber: 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat.

Categories

Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Quick meals Gluten Free Low Calorie Vegetarian

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

