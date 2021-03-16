Fruit & Nut Quinoa

1. Place quinoa in fine-mesh strainer; rinse well under cold running water. Bring 2 cups water to a boil in small saucepan; stir in quinoa. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 to 15 minutes, or until quinoa is tender and water is absorbed. Stir in 2 tablespoons orange peel.

2. Whisk orange juice, oil, salt and cinnamon in small bowl. Pour over quinoa; gently toss to coat. Fold in cranberries and pistachios. Serve warm or at room temperature. Garnish with additional orange peel.

*Note: To toast pistachios, spread in single layer in heavy skillet. Cook over medium heat 1 to 2 minutes, or until nuts are lightly browned, stirring frequently.