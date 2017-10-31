Home > Recipes > Diabetic Side Dish Recipes > Couscous-Stuffed Squash

Couscous-Stuffed Squash

Diabetic Side Dish Recipes

Couscous-Stuffed Squash

Ingredients

  • 2 small acorn squash, halved lengthwise and seeded
  • 1 medium poblano pepper, sliced
  • 1 small onion, sliced
  • 1 1/4 cups vegetable broth
  • 1/2 cup shiitake mushrooms, chopped
  • 3/4 cup uncooked couscous
  • 1 medium plum tomato, diced
  • 2 tablespoons pine nuts

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray; place squash, cut side down, on baking sheet. Spread pepper and onion on baking sheet. Cover with foil; bake 35 to 40 minutes or until squash is tender.

Bring broth and mushrooms to a boil in medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in couscous, tomato, and pine nuts; cover and remove from heat. Let stand 5 minutes. Meanwhile, dice roasted pepper and onion; add to couscous mixture, fluffing couscous lightly with fork.

Turn squash cut side up. Fill about 3/4 cup couscous mixture into each squash half.

Tip: Acorn squash have thick, hard skins that can be difficult to cut. To make cutting easier, soften them in the microwave. Pierce the skin with a fork; microwave on HIGH 1 to 2 minutes. Allow to cool for a few minutes, then slice lengthwise and remove the seeds.

Yield: 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 290 calories, Carbohydrates: 57 g, Protein: 9 g, Fat: 4 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 187 mg, Fiber: 6 g

Exchanges per serving: 4 Bread/Starch.

 

