Couscous-Stuffed Squash

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray; place squash, cut side down, on baking sheet. Spread pepper and onion on baking sheet. Cover with foil; bake 35 to 40 minutes or until squash is tender.

Bring broth and mushrooms to a boil in medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in couscous, tomato, and pine nuts; cover and remove from heat. Let stand 5 minutes. Meanwhile, dice roasted pepper and onion; add to couscous mixture, fluffing couscous lightly with fork.

Turn squash cut side up. Fill about 3/4 cup couscous mixture into each squash half.

Tip: Acorn squash have thick, hard skins that can be difficult to cut. To make cutting easier, soften them in the microwave. Pierce the skin with a fork; microwave on HIGH 1 to 2 minutes. Allow to cool for a few minutes, then slice lengthwise and remove the seeds.