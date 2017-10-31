Couscous-Stuffed Squash

Ingredients
- 2 small acorn squash, halved lengthwise and seeded
- 1 medium poblano pepper, sliced
- 1 small onion, sliced
- 1 1/4 cups vegetable broth
- 1/2 cup shiitake mushrooms, chopped
- 3/4 cup uncooked couscous
- 1 medium plum tomato, diced
- 2 tablespoons pine nuts
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray; place squash, cut side down, on baking sheet. Spread pepper and onion on baking sheet. Cover with foil; bake 35 to 40 minutes or until squash is tender.
Bring broth and mushrooms to a boil in medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in couscous, tomato, and pine nuts; cover and remove from heat. Let stand 5 minutes. Meanwhile, dice roasted pepper and onion; add to couscous mixture, fluffing couscous lightly with fork.
Turn squash cut side up. Fill about 3/4 cup couscous mixture into each squash half.
Tip: Acorn squash have thick, hard skins that can be difficult to cut. To make cutting easier, soften them in the microwave. Pierce the skin with a fork; microwave on HIGH 1 to 2 minutes. Allow to cool for a few minutes, then slice lengthwise and remove the seeds.
Yield: 4 servings.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 290 calories, Carbohydrates: 57 g, Protein: 9 g, Fat: 4 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 187 mg, Fiber: 6 g
Exchanges per serving: 4 Bread/Starch.
