Diabetes Self-Management

Cornbread Salad

Don't let that leftover Thanksgiving cornbread go to waste! Give it a new life with this quick and easy recipe.
Ingredients

Preparation time:
5 minutesCooking time:
5 minutes.

Directions

Yield:
6 servings

Serving size:
1 cup

Crumble leftover cornbread into bite-size pieces into a medium serving dish or pasta bowl. Combine beans and chili (or pasta sauce) and salsa in a small saucepan over medium heat to reheat for a few minutes. Do not boil. Spoon bean mixture evenly over cornbread pieces. Top with chopped tomato, cilantro, and onion. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 209 calories, Carbohydrates: 31 g, Protein: 10 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 12 mg, Sodium: 604 mg, Fiber: 5 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, 1 medium-fat meat. Carbohydrate choices: 2.

Categories

Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Salad Quick meals Low Calorie Vegetarian

This recipe was developed by Kathleen Stanley, a diabetes educator at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

Grilled Broccoli Rabe

In a rush to make dinner? Don’t worry! This quick and easy broccoli rabe recipe is packed with nutrition — and flavor! Only 4 ingredients required.

Chutney Glazed Carrots

Add a pop of color — and flavor — to your holiday table with this simple and low-carb veggie side.

