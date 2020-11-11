Cornbread Salad

Ingredients
Directions
Crumble leftover cornbread into bite-size pieces into a medium serving dish or pasta bowl. Combine beans and chili (or pasta sauce) and salsa in a small saucepan over medium heat to reheat for a few minutes. Do not boil. Spoon bean mixture evenly over cornbread pieces. Top with chopped tomato, cilantro, and onion. Serve immediately.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 209 calories, Carbohydrates: 31 g, Protein: 10 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 12 mg, Sodium: 604 mg, Fiber: 5 g
Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, 1 medium-fat meat. Carbohydrate choices: 2.
This recipe was developed by Kathleen Stanley, a diabetes educator at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.