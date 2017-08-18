Home > Recipes > Diabetic Side Dish Recipes > Coleslaw with Snow Peas and Corn

Diabetic Cooking

Coleslaw with Snow Peas and Corn

Diabetic Side Dish Recipes

Coleslaw with Snow Peas and Corn

Ingredients

  • 4 cups (about 8 ounces) coleslaw mix
  • 1/2 cup trimmed vertically sliced snow peas
  • 1/2 cup whole kernel corn (frozen or fresh)
  • 1/4 cup low-fat mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup fat-free sour cream
  • 1/4 cup nonfat buttermilk
  • 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon celery seed

Directions

Combine coleslaw, snow peas and corn in large bowl.

Meanwhile, whisk mayonnaise, sour cream, buttermilk, vinegar, sugar, and celery seed in medium bowl. Add to coleslaw mixture and mix to combine.

Yield: 4 servings. Serving size: 3/4 cup.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 85, Carbohydrates: 17 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 3 mg, Sodium: 175 mg, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 3 Vegetable.

 

