Cauliflower Pilaf

1. In a food processor fitted with the metal blade, process the cauliflower florets until they resemble the texture of rice (you can also grate them on the large holes of a box grater). Set aside.

2. In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the asafetida and cook for about 45 seconds, stirring constantly until fragrant.

3. Add the cauliflower and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly until it softens slightly.

4. Stir in the vegetable stock and season to taste. Reduce the heat to low, cover and cook for 5 minutes more until the cauliflower is tender.

5. Remove from the heat and gently fold in the raisins, almonds and parsley. Taste and adjust the seasonings. Serve.

Note: For added color, substitute dried unsweetened cranberries for the raisins. You can also substitute hazelnuts or walnuts for the almonds.