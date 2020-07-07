Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Cauliflower Pilaf

Cauliflower Pilaf

This satisfying faux-rice pilaf not only tastes good, but also makes an impressive side dish. (Courtesy of The Well-Fed Microbiome Cookbook: Vital Microbiome Diet Recipes to Repair and Renew the Body and Brain [Rockridge Press]).
0 Reviews
Ingredients

Preparation time:
10 minutesCooking time:
10 minutes.

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1/4 of recipe

1. In a food processor fitted with the metal blade, process the cauliflower florets until they resemble the texture of rice (you can also grate them on the large holes of a box grater). Set aside.

2. In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the asafetida and cook for about 45 seconds, stirring constantly until fragrant.

3. Add the cauliflower and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly until it softens slightly.

4. Stir in the vegetable stock and season to taste. Reduce the heat to low, cover and cook for 5 minutes more until the cauliflower is tender.

5. Remove from the heat and gently fold in the raisins, almonds and parsley. Taste and adjust the seasonings. Serve.

Note: For added color, substitute dried unsweetened cranberries for the raisins. You can also substitute hazelnuts or walnuts for the almonds.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 206 calories, Carbohydrates: 21 g, Protein: 5 g, Fat: 13 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 237 mg , Fiber: 4 g

Categories

Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Quick meals Low Calorie Vegetarian

Courtesy of The Well-Fed Microbiome Cookbook: Vital Microbiome Diet Recipes to Repair and Renew the Body and Brain (Rockridge Press).

