Cauliflower Pilaf

Directions
1. In a food processor fitted with the metal blade, process the cauliflower florets until they resemble the texture of rice (you can also grate them on the large holes of a box grater). Set aside.
2. In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the asafetida and cook for about 45 seconds, stirring constantly until fragrant.
3. Add the cauliflower and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly until it softens slightly.
4. Stir in the vegetable stock and season to taste. Reduce the heat to low, cover and cook for 5 minutes more until the cauliflower is tender.
5. Remove from the heat and gently fold in the raisins, almonds and parsley. Taste and adjust the seasonings. Serve.
Note: For added color, substitute dried unsweetened cranberries for the raisins. You can also substitute hazelnuts or walnuts for the almonds.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 206 calories, Carbohydrates: 21 g, Protein: 5 g, Fat: 13 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 237 mg , Fiber: 4 g
Courtesy of The Well-Fed Microbiome Cookbook: Vital Microbiome Diet Recipes to Repair and Renew the Body and Brain (Rockridge Press).