Diabetes Self-Management

Beets With Horseradish Cream

Beets are widely considered to be a superfood, full of antioxidants, fiber, folate, potassium and vitamin C. Perfect for Passover, this simple side is low in carbohydrate and a good source of nutrients.
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 cup

1. Trim beets, leaving root and 1 inch of stem. Scrub beets; place in large saucepan; cover with water. Cover; bring to a boil, reduce heat and boil 45 minutes, or until tender.

2. Combine sour cream, horseradish, salt and pepper in small bowl.

3. Remove beets from heat; drain. When cooled; peel and cut into wedges. Transfer to plates and top with Horseradish Cream. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 59 calories, Carbohydrates: 10 g, Protein: 2 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 7 mg, Sodium: 231 mg, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Vegetable.

Categories

Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management

