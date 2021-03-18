Beets With Horseradish Cream

Ingredients
Directions
1. Trim beets, leaving root and 1 inch of stem. Scrub beets; place in large saucepan; cover with water. Cover; bring to a boil, reduce heat and boil 45 minutes, or until tender.
2. Combine sour cream, horseradish, salt and pepper in small bowl.
3. Remove beets from heat; drain. When cooled; peel and cut into wedges. Transfer to plates and top with Horseradish Cream. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 59 calories, Carbohydrates: 10 g, Protein: 2 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 7 mg, Sodium: 231 mg, Fiber: 2 g
Exchanges per serving: 2 Vegetable.
Categories
Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management
