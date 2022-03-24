Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Asparagus With Red Onion, Basil, and Almonds

Asparagus With Red Onion, Basil, and Almonds

Paired with onion, fresh basil, and toasted almonds, asparagus rises to a whole new level in this quick and easy side! Low in calories, carb, and sodium, it's sure to become a new favorite.
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1/2 cup

1. Melt butter in medium skillet over medium heat. Add onions. Cover; cook 5 minutes, or until wilted. Uncover; cook 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onion is tender and golden brown.

2. Place asparagus and broth in medium saucepan. Cover; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat; simmer 4 minutes. Uncover; stir in onions. Cook about 2 minutes, or until asparagus is crisp-tender and most liquid is evaporated. Stir in basil, salt, if desired, and pepper. Transfer to serving plate. Sprinkle with almonds.

*Note: To toast almonds, place in nonstick skillet. Cook and stir over medium-low heat until nuts begin to brown, about 5 minutes. Remove immediately to plate to cool.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 60 calories, Carbohydrates: 6 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 4 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 5 mg, Sodium: 25 mg, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Fat, 1 Vegetable.

Categories

Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Entertaining Quick meals Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Vegetarian Weight Management Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Reviews

