Asparagus With Red Onion, Basil, and Almonds

1. Melt butter in medium skillet over medium heat. Add onions. Cover; cook 5 minutes, or until wilted. Uncover; cook 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onion is tender and golden brown.

2. Place asparagus and broth in medium saucepan. Cover; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat; simmer 4 minutes. Uncover; stir in onions. Cook about 2 minutes, or until asparagus is crisp-tender and most liquid is evaporated. Stir in basil, salt, if desired, and pepper. Transfer to serving plate. Sprinkle with almonds.

*Note: To toast almonds, place in nonstick skillet. Cook and stir over medium-low heat until nuts begin to brown, about 5 minutes. Remove immediately to plate to cool.