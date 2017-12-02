Apple Butter Rolls

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

Unroll breadstick dough. Separate along perforations into 12 pieces. Gently stretch each piece to 9 inches in length. Twist ends of each piece in opposite directions 3 to 4 times. Coil each twisted strip into snail shape on prepared baking sheet. Tuck ends underneath.

Use thumb to make small indentation in center of each breadstick coil. Spoon about 1/2 teaspoon apple butter into each indentation. Bake 11 to 13 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from baking sheet. Cool on wire rack 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, stir enough orange juice into powdered sugar in small bowl to make a pourable glaze. Stir in orange peel, if desired. Drizzle over rolls. Serve warm.