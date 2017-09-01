Home > Recipes > Diabetic Side Dish Recipes > Apple and Almond Rice Pilaf

Apple and Almond Rice Pilaf

Diabetic Side Dish Recipes

Apple and Almond Rice Pilaf

Ingredients

  • 1 (6.7-ounce) box mushroom, whole grain and wild rice mix
  • 1 medium Red Delicious apple, peeled and diced
  • 1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped red, yellow or orange bell pepper
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion
  • 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flake

Directions

In large saucepan, cook rice mix according to package directions, omitting fat.

Stir in apple, almonds, bell pepper, onion, and pepper flakes. Cover; let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Yield: 8 servings. Serving size: 1/2 cup.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 131, Carbohydrates: 22 g, Protein: 4 g, Fat: 4 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 331 mg, Fiber: 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 /2 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fat.

 

