Apple and Almond Rice Pilaf

Ingredients
- 1 (6.7-ounce) box mushroom, whole grain and wild rice mix
- 1 medium Red Delicious apple, peeled and diced
- 1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted
- 1/2 cup finely chopped red, yellow or orange bell pepper
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion
- 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flake
Directions
In large saucepan, cook rice mix according to package directions, omitting fat.
Stir in apple, almonds, bell pepper, onion, and pepper flakes. Cover; let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Yield: 8 servings. Serving size: 1/2 cup.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 131, Carbohydrates: 22 g, Protein: 4 g, Fat: 4 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 331 mg, Fiber: 3 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 /2 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fat.
