Spring Greens With Blueberries, Walnuts, and Feta Cheese

Ingredients
Directions
1. Whisk oil, vinegar, mustard, salt, if desired, and pepper in large bowl.
2. Add greens and blueberries; toss gently to coat. Top with cheese and walnuts. Serve immediately.
*To toast nuts, place in nonstick skillet. Cook and stir over medium-low heat until nuts begin to brown, about 5 minutes. Remove immediately to plate to cool.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 146 calories, Carbohydrates: 8 g, Protein: 5 g, Fat: 11 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 5 mg, Sodium: 300 mg, Fiber: 3 g
Exchanges per serving: 2 Fat, 2 Vegetable.
Categories
Salad Recipes for Diabetics Salad Quick meals Low Calorie Low Carb Vegetarian Weight Management Mediterranean
Copyright Diabetic Cooking.