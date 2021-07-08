Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Spring Greens With Blueberries, Walnuts, and Feta Cheese

Blueberries are a superfood! Get the antioxidant boost of these juicy fruits in this quick and easy salad. It takes just nine ingredients and a few simple steps to throw together.
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 1/4 cups

1. Whisk oil, vinegar, mustard, salt, if desired, and pepper in large bowl.

2. Add greens and blueberries; toss gently to coat. Top with cheese and walnuts. Serve immediately.

*To toast nuts, place in nonstick skillet. Cook and stir over medium-low heat until nuts begin to brown, about 5 minutes. Remove immediately to plate to cool.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 146 calories, Carbohydrates: 8 g, Protein: 5 g, Fat: 11 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 5 mg, Sodium: 300 mg, Fiber: 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Fat, 2 Vegetable.

Categories

Salad Recipes for Diabetics Salad Quick meals Low Calorie Low Carb Vegetarian Weight Management Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

