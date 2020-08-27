1. Combine all ingredients except nonstick cooking spray and cilantro in large bowl; toss to coat.

2. Spray cold grid of grill with nonstick cooking spray. Prepare coals for direct grilling. Place vegetables on grill, 2 to 3 inches from hot coals; reserve marinade. Grill 3 to 4 minutes per side, or until tender and lightly charred; cool 10 minutes. (Or, place vegetables on rack of broiler pan coated with nonstick cooking spray; reserve marinade. Broil 2 to 3 inches from heat 3 to 4 minutes per side, or until tender; cool 10 minutes.)

3. Remove peel from eggplant, if desired. Slice vegetables into bite-size pieces; return to marinade. Stir in cilantro; toss to coat. Garnish as desired.