Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

Santa Fe Grilled Vegetable Salad

Santa Fe Grilled Vegetable Salad

Who says barbecue foods can't be healthy? Make the most of your next cookout with this salad, chock-full of veggies. A quick turn on the grill and splashes brings out their best flavors!
Login or register to rate and review recipes!
0 Reviews
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
8 servings

Serving size:
1 cup salad

1. Combine all ingredients except nonstick cooking spray and cilantro in large bowl; toss to coat.

2. Spray cold grid of grill with nonstick cooking spray. Prepare coals for direct grilling. Place vegetables on grill, 2 to 3 inches from hot coals; reserve marinade. Grill 3 to 4 minutes per side, or until tender and lightly charred; cool 10 minutes. (Or, place vegetables on rack of broiler pan coated with nonstick cooking spray; reserve marinade. Broil 2 to 3 inches from heat 3 to 4 minutes per side, or until tender; cool 10 minutes.)

3. Remove peel from eggplant, if desired. Slice vegetables into bite-size pieces; return to marinade. Stir in cilantro; toss to coat. Garnish as desired.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 63 calories, Carbohydrates: 11 g, Protein: 2 g, Fat: 2 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 1 mg, Sodium: 70 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Fat, 2 Vegetable.

Categories

Salad Recipes for Diabetics Salad Grilling Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Something Else?

Caprese Salad

This refreshing salad is seasoned with salt, black pepper, and olive oil. At only 73 calories per serving, the salad won’t break your calorie budget.

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

The latest delivered straight to your inbox

Learn More

Newsletter

Subscribe to Stay Informed

Sign up for Free

Get the latest diabetes news and a free gift!

Learn More

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in