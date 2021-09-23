Roasted Vegetable Salad With Capers and Walnuts

Ingredients
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
2. Slash bottoms of Brussels sprouts; place in shallow roasting pan. Add potatoes; sprinkle with salt, black pepper, and rosemary. Drizzle with 3 tablespoons oil; toss to coat. Roast 20 minutes. Stir in bell pepper; roast 15 minutes, or until tender. Transfer to large bowl; stir in walnuts and capers.
3. Whisk remaining 2 tablespoons oil and vinegar in small bowl until blended. Pour over salad; toss to coat. Serve at room temperature.
Potluck tip: To bring Roasted Vegetable Salad as a potluck dish, prepare in advance. Cover and refrigerate up to one day. Serve at room temperature at your host’s home.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 239 calories, Carbohydrates: 24 g, Protein: 5 g, Fat: 15 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 208 mg, Fiber: 5 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 2 1/2 Fat, 2 Vegetable.
Copyright Diabetic Cooking.