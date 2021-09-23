Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

Roasted Vegetable Salad With Capers and Walnuts

Roasted Vegetable Salad With Capers and Walnuts

Like Brussels sprouts? You'll love them in this simple salad, where they pair perfectly with roasted potatoes, walnuts, and capers. And what's more, this dish is perfect for your next potluck!
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
6 to 8 servings

Serving size:
1/6 of total recipe

1. Preheat oven to 400°F.

2. Slash bottoms of Brussels sprouts; place in shallow roasting pan. Add potatoes; sprinkle with salt, black pepper, and rosemary. Drizzle with 3 tablespoons oil; toss to coat. Roast 20 minutes. Stir in bell pepper; roast 15 minutes, or until tender. Transfer to large bowl; stir in walnuts and capers.

3. Whisk remaining 2 tablespoons oil and vinegar in small bowl until blended. Pour over salad; toss to coat. Serve at room temperature.

Potluck tip: To bring Roasted Vegetable Salad as a potluck dish, prepare in advance. Cover and refrigerate up to one day. Serve at room temperature at your host’s home.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 239 calories, Carbohydrates: 24 g, Protein: 5 g, Fat: 15 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 208 mg, Fiber: 5 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 2 1/2 Fat, 2 Vegetable.

Categories

Salad Recipes for Diabetics Salad Entertaining Gluten Free Low Calorie Paleo Vegetarian

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Something Else?

Salmon and Green Bean Salad With Pasta

If you’re looking for a flavorful way to incorporate some healthful omega-3 fatty acids into your diet, you’ll love this salad, which combines pasta, salad, and veggies into one dynamite dish! 

Heirloom Tomato Salad

This simple salad is easy to prepare, pleasing to the eye, and packs in all the fresh and juicy flavor of heirloom tomatoes!

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up & Get a Free Digital Issue Of The Latest Diabetes Self-Management Magazine

Get Diabetes-Friendly Recipes In Your Inbox

Sign up for Free

Stay Up To Date On News & Advice For Diabetes

Sign up for Free

Get On Track With Daily Lifestyle Tips

Sign up for Free

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in