Rainbow Roots Slaw  with Tahini Parsley Dressing

Courtesy of The Paleo Diabetes Diet Solution by Jill Hillhouse and Lisa Cantkier © 2016 www.robertrose.ca Reprinted with publisher permission. Available where books are sold. Image: Tango Photography.

Directions

1. Dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together garlic, parsley, cumin, salt, tahini, lime juice, and oil. Whisk in 1 tablespoon water. If the dressing is too thick, add the remaining water (or more, as needed).

2. Slaw: In a large bowl, toss together cabbage, carrots, and pear. Add dressing and toss until vegetables are well coated. Add beets and toss to coat.

*Tip: Yes, the beets are eaten raw in this recipe. Beets stain everything, so you may want to wear rubber gloves when you peel and grate them.

The beets are added last so they don’t turn the whole salad red.

This salad can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.