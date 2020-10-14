Quick ’n Healthy Taco Salad

1. Combine all ingredients for dressing in a blender and blend until smooth.

2. Spray a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray and place over medium heat. Add diced pepper and sauté 3 to 4 minutes, or until slightly softened. Add the beef and chili powder to the pan and sauté 5 to 6 minutes, or until meat is well-browned. Stir in the salsa and cook for one minute to combine.

3. Place 1 1/2 cups chopped lettuce onto each of four plates. Top each salad with 3/4 cup of the meat mixture. Sprinkle on 1/4 of the green onions, 3 tablespoons cheese and 3 tablespoons of dressing. Garnish with tomato wedges and optional tortilla strips, if desired.