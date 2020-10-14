Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Quick ’n Healthy Taco Salad

Toss those dull lettuce bowls and try a delicious Quick ’n Healthy Taco Salad. This recipe is courtesy of Eat More of What You Love: Over 200 Brand-New Recipes Low in Sugar, Fat, and Calories, by award-winning registered dietitian and New York Times best-selling cookbook author Marlene Koch. 
Ingredients

  • Dressing
  • Salad

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 salad (1/4 of recipe)

1. Combine all ingredients for dressing in a blender and blend until smooth.

2. Spray a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray and place over medium heat. Add diced pepper and sauté 3 to 4 minutes, or until slightly softened. Add the beef and chili powder to the pan and sauté 5 to 6 minutes, or until meat is well-browned. Stir in the salsa and cook for one minute to combine.

3. Place 1 1/2 cups chopped lettuce onto each of four plates. Top each salad with 3/4 cup of the meat mixture. Sprinkle on 1/4 of the green onions, 3 tablespoons cheese and 3 tablespoons of dressing. Garnish with tomato wedges and optional tortilla strips, if desired.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 280 calories, Carbohydrates: 11 g Sugars: 6 g, Protein: 27 g, Fat: 14 g, Saturated Fat: 7 g, Cholesterol: 45 mg, Sodium: 460 mg, Fiber: 3 g

Categories

Salad Recipes for Diabetics Main dish Beef Entertaining Quick meals Low Calorie Low Carb Weight Management Mexican

Copyright Eat More of What You Love: Over 200 Brand-New Recipes Low in Sugar, Fat, and Calories, by Marlene Koch.

Something Else?

Santa Fe Grilled Vegetable Salad

Who says barbecue foods can’t be healthy? Make the most of your next cookout with this salad, chock-full of veggies. A quick turn on the grill and splashes brings out their best flavors!

Caprese Salad

This refreshing salad is seasoned with salt, black pepper, and olive oil. At only 73 calories per serving, the salad won’t break your calorie budget.

Reviews

