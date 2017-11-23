Home > Recipes > Salad Recipes for Diabetics > Leftover Turkey Caesar Salad with Homemade Croutons

Leftover Turkey Caesar Salad with Homemade Croutons

Ingredients

  • 4 slices (1 ounce each) whole grain bread, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 6 cups chopped romaine lettuce
  • 2 cups chopped cooked turkey breast
  • 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 cup light Caesar salad dressing

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Combine bread cubes, oil, salt, basil, rosemary, and thyme on large baking sheet; gently toss to coat. Arrange in single layer. Bake 12 minutes, stirring halfway through. Cool completely.

Arrange lettuce on 4 serving plates. Top evenly with turkey, croutons, and cheese; drizzle with dressing. Serve immediately.

Yield: 4 servings. Serving size: 1/4 of recipe.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 258 calories, Carbohydrates: 16 g, Protein: 24 g, Fat: 10 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 51 mg, Sodium: 589 mg, Fiber: 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fat, 1 Vegetable, 3 Meat.

 

