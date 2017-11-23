Leftover Turkey Caesar Salad with Homemade Croutons

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Combine bread cubes, oil, salt, basil, rosemary, and thyme on large baking sheet; gently toss to coat. Arrange in single layer. Bake 12 minutes, stirring halfway through. Cool completely.

Arrange lettuce on 4 serving plates. Top evenly with turkey, croutons, and cheese; drizzle with dressing. Serve immediately.