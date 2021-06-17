Heirloom Tomato Salad

Ingredients
Directions
1. Arrange lettuce leaves on 4 serving plates. Arrange tomatoes attractively on lettuce.
2. Whisk together oil, balsamic glaze and garlic in small bowl until emulsified and thick. Drizzle over salad.
3. Top with basil, pine nuts and pepper, if desired.
*Note: Look for balsamic glaze in the condiment section of the supermarket.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 134 calories, Carbohydrates: 13 g, Protein: 7 g, Fat: 7 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 83 mg, Fiber: 4 g
Exchanges per serving: 2 Fat, 2 Vegetable.
