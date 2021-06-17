Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Heirloom Tomato Salad

This simple salad is easy to prepare, pleasing to the eye, and packs in all the fresh and juicy flavor of heirloom tomatoes!
0 Reviews
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1/4 of recipe

1. Arrange lettuce leaves on 4 serving plates. Arrange tomatoes attractively on lettuce.

2. Whisk together oil, balsamic glaze and garlic in small bowl until emulsified and thick. Drizzle over salad.

3. Top with basil, pine nuts and pepper, if desired.

*Note: Look for balsamic glaze in the condiment section of the supermarket.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 134 calories, Carbohydrates: 13 g, Protein: 7 g, Fat: 7 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 83 mg, Fiber: 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Fat, 2 Vegetable.

Categories

Salad Recipes for Diabetics Salad Entertaining Quick meals Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Paleo Vegetarian Weight Management Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

