Chicken, Peach, and Cabbage Salad

Ingredients
Directions
1. Combine chicken, cabbage, peach, and celery in medium bowl. Toss gently but well.
2. Stir together yogurt, juice, curry powder, salt, and pepper in small bowl. Stir into salad mixture. Mix gently but well.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 154 calories, Carbohydrates: 10 g, Protein: 23 g, Fat: 2 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 54 mg, Sodium: 174 mg, Fiber: 2 g
Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Fruit, 1 Vegetable, 2 Meat.
Categories
Salad Recipes for Diabetics Salad Chicken Quick meals Gluten Free Keto Low Carb Low Fat Weight Management
