Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

Chicken, Peach, and Cabbage Salad

Chicken, Peach, and Cabbage Salad

For days when you're craving a homemade meal but don't have much time, this low-carb and colorful salad comes together quickly and provides a hearty dose of protein to keep you fueled.
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
3 servings

Serving size:
1 cup

1. Combine chicken, cabbage, peach, and celery in medium bowl. Toss gently but well.

2. Stir together yogurt, juice, curry powder, salt, and pepper in small bowl. Stir into salad mixture. Mix gently but well.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 154 calories, Carbohydrates: 10 g, Protein: 23 g, Fat: 2 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 54 mg, Sodium: 174 mg, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Fruit, 1 Vegetable, 2 Meat.

Categories

Salad Recipes for Diabetics Salad Chicken Quick meals Gluten Free Keto Low Carb Low Fat Weight Management

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Something Else?

Heirloom Tomato Salad

This simple salad is easy to prepare, pleasing to the eye, and packs in all the fresh and juicy flavor of heirloom tomatoes!

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up & Get a Free Digital Issue Of The Latest Diabetes Self-Management Magazine

Get Diabetes-Friendly Recipes In Your Inbox

Sign up for Free

Stay Up To Date On News & Advice For Diabetes

Sign up for Free

Get On Track With Daily Lifestyle Tips

Sign up for Free

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in