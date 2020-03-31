Advertisement
Avocado and Blueberry Fruit Salad

This simple salad uses fresh ingredients that you may already have stocked up in your fridge. Featuring fresh blueberries, mango, avocado and walnuts on a bed of greens drizzled with a honey-and-cinnamon dressing, it's a great way to get a taste of spring!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
6 servings

Serving size:
1/6 of recipe

1. Whisk together dressing ingredients and set aside.

2. Place avocado, blueberries, apple, and mango in medium bowl and toss with 4 tablespoons salad dressing. Toss salad greens in large bowl with remainder of salad dressing, and distribute evenly between 6 salad plates. Place equal portions of avocado mixture on each serving of greens. Sprinkle with chopped chives and toasted walnuts before serving.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 186 calories, Carbohydrates: 33 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 6 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 65 mg, Fiber: 6 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Fat, 2 Fruit.

Categories

Salad Recipes for Diabetics Salad Quick meals Gluten Free Low Calorie Vegetarian

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

