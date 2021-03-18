Arugula Salad With Sun-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette

1. Combine sun-dried tomatoes, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper in blender or food processor; blend until smooth.

2. Combine arugula and grape tomatoes in large bowl. Add dressing; toss to coat. Top with cheese and pine nuts, if desired.

*Note: To toast pine nuts, spread in single layer in heavy skillet. Cook over medium heat 1 to 2 minutes, or until nuts are lightly browned, stirring frequently.