Diabetes Self-Management

Arugula Salad With Sun-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette

With its slightly spicy arugula base and combination of tomatoes, pine nuts, Parmesan and homemade vinaigrette, this simple Mediterranean salad is sure to kick the flavor of your meals up a notch!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1/4 of recipe

1. Combine sun-dried tomatoes, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper in blender or food processor; blend until smooth.

2. Combine arugula and grape tomatoes in large bowl. Add dressing; toss to coat. Top with cheese and pine nuts, if desired.

*Note: To toast pine nuts, spread in single layer in heavy skillet. Cook over medium heat 1 to 2 minutes, or until nuts are lightly browned, stirring frequently.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 114 calories, Carbohydrates: 6 g, Protein: 4 g, Fat: 9 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 6 mg, Sodium: 274 g, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Fat, 1 Vegetable.

Categories

Salad Recipes for Diabetics Salad Gluten Free Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Vegetarian Weight Management Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

