Diabetes Self-Management

Turkey Sandwiches With Roasted Bell Peppers

Trying to figure out what to do with your Thanksgiving leftovers? Give these tasty turkey sandwiches a try! Packed with fresh veggies and whole grains, they're sure to keep you fueled for hours.
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 sandwich

1. Preheat broiler. Cut bell peppers into quarters; discard stems, membranes, and seeds. Place peppers, skin side up, on foil-lined baking sheet. Broil 3 inches from heat 10 minutes, or until skin is blackened. Wrap peppers in foil from baking sheet; let stand 10 minutes. Peel off skin and discard.

2. Spread 4 bread slices with mayonnaise. Top with spinach, onion, turkey, peppers, and basil, if desired. Top with remaining bread slices.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 262 calories, Carbohydrates: 34 g, Protein: 22 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 52 mg, Sodium: 301 mg, Fiber: 11 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Bread/Starch, 1 Vegetable, 2 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Quick meals Low Calorie

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

