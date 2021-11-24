Turkey Sandwiches With Roasted Bell Peppers

Ingredients
Directions
1. Preheat broiler. Cut bell peppers into quarters; discard stems, membranes, and seeds. Place peppers, skin side up, on foil-lined baking sheet. Broil 3 inches from heat 10 minutes, or until skin is blackened. Wrap peppers in foil from baking sheet; let stand 10 minutes. Peel off skin and discard.
2. Spread 4 bread slices with mayonnaise. Top with spinach, onion, turkey, peppers, and basil, if desired. Top with remaining bread slices.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 262 calories, Carbohydrates: 34 g, Protein: 22 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 52 mg, Sodium: 301 mg, Fiber: 11 g
Exchanges per serving: 2 Bread/Starch, 1 Vegetable, 2 Meat.
