Turkey Sandwiches With Roasted Bell Peppers

1. Preheat broiler. Cut bell peppers into quarters; discard stems, membranes, and seeds. Place peppers, skin side up, on foil-lined baking sheet. Broil 3 inches from heat 10 minutes, or until skin is blackened. Wrap peppers in foil from baking sheet; let stand 10 minutes. Peel off skin and discard.

2. Spread 4 bread slices with mayonnaise. Top with spinach, onion, turkey, peppers, and basil, if desired. Top with remaining bread slices.