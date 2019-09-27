HomeRecipesDiabetic Dinner RecipesTurkey Mornay Casserole

Turkey Mornay Casserole

Turkey Mornay Casserole

Thanksgiving is about tradition. It’s a time to give thanks, a time for family, friends, and food. Let’s talk leftovers with this casserole. Turkey and vegetables or just vegetables rock the dish! Take your pick.

-Joel and Mary Schaefer, Your Allergy Chefs

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil
  • ½ cup diced onions
  • ½ cup diced celery
  • 1/8 + ½ tsp salt, divided
  • 12 ounces sliced button or cremini mushrooms (approximately 5 cups)
  • 6 tbsp soy-free buttery sticks, divided (4 tbsp + 2 tbsp)
  • ¼ cup garbanzo bean flour
  • 1 cup alternative milk, such as rice milk
  • 1 cup vegetable broth
  • 4 ounces mozzarella style shreds
  • ¼ tsp nutmeg
  • 1/8 tsp white pepper
  • 3 cups cooked brown rice
  • 4 cups steamed broccoli, chopped
  • 2 cups cooked turkey, shredded
  • ½ cup gluten-free breadcrumbs

Directions

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
  2. In a medium saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions, celery and dash salt. Cook 3 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook until soft, an additional 4-5 minutes. Set aside.
  3. In a small saucepan, melt 4 tablespoons margarine over medium heat. Add flour and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly.
  4. Add milk and broth. Whisk until smooth. Simmer 5 minutes, whisking.
  5. Add cheeze. Cook an additional 5 minutes, whisking frequently.
  6. Add nutmeg, pepper and salt to sauce. Set aside.
  7. In a large bowl, combine rice, broccoli and turkey. Fold in the sauce and mushroom mixture.
  8. Transfer mixture to a 2-quart casserole dish. Top with breadcrumbs. Cut the remaining 2 tablespoons cold margarine into small pieces. Sprinkle over the breadcrumbs.
  9. Bake uncovered for approximately 25 minutes, until heated through and bubbling.
  10. Place under broiler for a couple of minutes to brown crumbs.

Yield: Serves 6-8.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving:

 

