Turkey Mornay Casserole

Thanksgiving is about tradition. It’s a time to give thanks, a time for family, friends, and food. Let’s talk leftovers with this casserole. Turkey and vegetables or just vegetables rock the dish! Take your pick.
-Joel and Mary Schaefer, Your Allergy Chefs
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- ½ cup diced onions
- ½ cup diced celery
- 1/8 + ½ tsp salt, divided
- 12 ounces sliced button or cremini mushrooms (approximately 5 cups)
- 6 tbsp soy-free buttery sticks, divided (4 tbsp + 2 tbsp)
- ¼ cup garbanzo bean flour
- 1 cup alternative milk, such as rice milk
- 1 cup vegetable broth
- 4 ounces mozzarella style shreds
- ¼ tsp nutmeg
- 1/8 tsp white pepper
- 3 cups cooked brown rice
- 4 cups steamed broccoli, chopped
- 2 cups cooked turkey, shredded
- ½ cup gluten-free breadcrumbs
Directions
Method
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- In a medium saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions, celery and dash salt. Cook 3 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook until soft, an additional 4-5 minutes. Set aside.
- In a small saucepan, melt 4 tablespoons margarine over medium heat. Add flour and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly.
- Add milk and broth. Whisk until smooth. Simmer 5 minutes, whisking.
- Add cheeze. Cook an additional 5 minutes, whisking frequently.
- Add nutmeg, pepper and salt to sauce. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, combine rice, broccoli and turkey. Fold in the sauce and mushroom mixture.
- Transfer mixture to a 2-quart casserole dish. Top with breadcrumbs. Cut the remaining 2 tablespoons cold margarine into small pieces. Sprinkle over the breadcrumbs.
- Bake uncovered for approximately 25 minutes, until heated through and bubbling.
- Place under broiler for a couple of minutes to brown crumbs.
Yield: Serves 6-8.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving: