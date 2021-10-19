T’ara’s Holiday Herb-Roasted Chicken

Equipment

Cast-iron skillet

Kitchen shears

2 small bowls

Carving/chef’s knife

Basting brush or spoon

Meat thermometer



1. Preheat the oven to 500°F and heat the cast iron skillet for about 20-30 minutes.

2. Butterfly the chicken by using kitchen shears to cut alongside the backbone and remove the backbone. Turn the chicken breast-side up and press down on the chicken until flat.

3. Mix the oil, garlic powder, rosemary, sage, thyme, salt, and pepper to make the Under-Skin Herb Mix in a small bowl.

4. Using your fingers, find an opening under the skin on the thighs and breasts and gently lift the skin to separate from the meat. Rub the Under-Skin Herb Mix under the skin and directly on top of the meat as much as possible. For hard-to-reach areas, massage the top of the skin to spread the herb mix. Note: You can use this method with any mix you like! Try it with pesto or your other favorite seasoning rubs. Seasoning under the skin adds flavor directly to the meat.

5. After seasoning under the skin, pat the chicken skin dry with a paper towel and season the chicken with 1 tablespoon of salt and 1/2 tablespoon of pepper.

6. Remove the cast-iron skillet from the oven and drizzle 1/2-1 tablespoon of olive oil into the skillet.

7. Place the chicken skin/breast-side down in the skillet and place it into the oven for about 20 minutes, until the skin is browned and crisp.

8. While the chicken is cooking, in a separate bowl, mix the garlic, rosemary, sage, thyme, oil, salt, and pepper for the Top-Skin Herb Mix.

9. Remove the chicken from the oven and use tongs to flip it skin/breast-side up, and use a basting brush or spoon to spread the Top-Skin Herb Mix over the chicken.

10. Place back in the oven to roast for another 20-25 minutes, or until the thickest part of the thigh reaches an internal temperature of 165°F.

11. Let rest for about 10-15 minutes before carving with knife and serving. Garnish with lemon zest and fresh parsley. (Want more flavor? Squeeze on some of that fresh lemon juice!)