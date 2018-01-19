Stack’s Mix-In Macaroni and Cheese

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Prepare pasta according to package directions without adding salt to the cooking water. Cook until al dente, about 9 minutes. Drain the pasta and set aside.

While the pasta is cooking, purée the beans with 1/2 cup milk, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper until the beans are smooth.

Bring the remaining cup of milk and the puréed beans to a simmer. Add in the grated cheeses and stir until melted. Stir in the cooked pasta and pour into a small greased baking dish or cake pan. Bake for 20 minutes.

Spray a skillet with nonstick spray and toast the bread crumbs until golden. Sprinkle over top of the partially cooked macaroni and cheese and continue to bake an additional 10 minutes, until bubbly and golden brown.

Serve with sides of broccoli, kale, spinach, or bell peppers to mix in with cooked Macaroni and Cheese.

Consider experimenting with reduced-fat cheeses, but expect to lose creaminess found in classic mac ‘n cheese casseroles.