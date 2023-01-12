Spicy Lemony Almond Chicken

1. Combine paprika, pepper, and salt in small bowl and sprinkle evenly over both sides of chicken.

2. Coat large nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Heat over medium-high heat; add chicken and cook 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until no longer pink in center. Set aside on serving platter. Sprinkle with almonds and cover to keep warm.

3. Add water, lemon juice, margarine, and Worcestershire sauce to skillet. Stir until pan’s sauces are reduced to 1/4 cup, scraping bottom and side of skillet. Remove from heat, stir in lemon peel, and spoon evenly over chicken.

Tip: To pound chicken, place between 2 pieces of plastic wrap. Starting in the center, pound chicken with a meat mallet to reach an even thickness.