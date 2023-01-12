Advertisement
Spicy Lemony Almond Chicken

Give your traditional chicken breasts some kick with this delightfully low-carb recipe. Paprika, black pepper, and Worcestershire sauce lend their spiciness, while slivered almonds add some crunch!

Learn more about using herbs and spices in "Cooking With Herbs and Spices."
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1/4 of total recipe

1. Combine paprika, pepper, and salt in small bowl and sprinkle evenly over both sides of chicken.

2. Coat large nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Heat over medium-high heat; add chicken and cook 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until no longer pink in center. Set aside on serving platter. Sprinkle with almonds and cover to keep warm.

3. Add water, lemon juice, margarine, and Worcestershire sauce to skillet. Stir until pan’s sauces are reduced to 1/4 cup, scraping bottom and side of skillet. Remove from heat, stir in lemon peel, and spoon evenly over chicken.

Tip: To pound chicken, place between 2 pieces of plastic wrap. Starting in the center, pound chicken with a meat mallet to reach an even thickness.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 193 calories, Carbohydrates: 3 g, Protein: 28 g, Fat: 7 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 66 mg, Sodium: 257 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 3 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Chicken Quick meals Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Weight Management

