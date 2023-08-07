Sesame-Ginger Grilled Salmon

Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, orange juice, mustard, cayenne pepper, ginger, garlic, and honey. Place salmon fillets in a large zip-top bag and drizzle evenly with marinade. Seal bag and shake gently to coat fish. Marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour, turning occasionally.
Preheat grill to medium-high heat (around 350°F). Place salmon on the grill, reserving marinade. Baste fish with marinade, then grill about 6 minutes on each side, or until fish flakes easily when pierced with a fork. Bring remaining marinade to a boil and boil 2–3 minutes. (Do not use remaining marinade unless it is boiled). Drizzle cooked salmon with heated marinade and top with toasted sesame seeds.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 123 calories, Carbohydrates: 7 g, Protein: 17 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 44 mg, Sodium: 324 mg, Fiber: <1 g
Exchanges per serving: 3 very lean meat, 1/2 other carbohydrate. Carbohydrate choices: 1/2.
Categories
Dinner Main dish Salmon Grilling Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Paleo Weight Management Asian
Tami Ross is a Diabetes Nutrition Specialist and Certified Diabetes Educator in Lexington, Kentucky.