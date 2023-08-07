Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Sesame-Ginger Grilled Salmon

Dive into the delightful fusion of flavors with this delectable grilled salmon recipe! Infused with a tantalizing marinade that marries the zest of fresh-squeezed orange juice with the depth of soy sauce and the kick of cayenne, every bite promises an aromatic encounter with ginger and garlic, all sweetened with a touch of honey. And as if that's not enough, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds crowns the salmon, adding that perfect crunch. With a mere 5-minute prep time and a total of 12 minutes of grilling, you’re only ever moments away from a healthy, protein-rich treat that packs just 123 calories per serving. Serve this up at your next BBQ or family dinner for an entree that's not only heart-healthy but also effortlessly gourmet!

Learn more about healthy grilling in "Eight Tips for Healthy Grilling."
Ingredients

Preparation time:
5 minutesMarinating time:
1 hourCooking time:
about 12 minutes.

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 fillet or 3 ounces

In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, orange juice, mustard, cayenne pepper, ginger, garlic, and honey. Place salmon fillets in a large zip-top bag and drizzle evenly with marinade. Seal bag and shake gently to coat fish. Marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour, turning occasionally.

Preheat grill to medium-high heat (around 350°F). Place salmon on the grill, reserving marinade. Baste fish with marinade, then grill about 6 minutes on each side, or until fish flakes easily when pierced with a fork. Bring remaining marinade to a boil and boil 2–3 minutes. (Do not use remaining marinade unless it is boiled). Drizzle cooked salmon with heated marinade and top with toasted sesame seeds.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 123 calories, Carbohydrates: 7 g, Protein: 17 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 44 mg, Sodium: 324 mg, Fiber: <1 g

Exchanges per serving: 3 very lean meat, 1/2 other carbohydrate. Carbohydrate choices: 1/2.

Categories

Tami Ross is a Diabetes Nutrition Specialist and Certified Diabetes Educator in Lexington, Kentucky.

