Roasted Dijon Lamb With Herbs and Country Vegetables

Serving size: about 3 1/2 ounces lamb and about 2/3 cup vegetables per serving)

1. Combine garlic, mustard, water, rosemary, thyme, 3/4 teaspoon salt and pepper in food processor; process until smooth. Spoon mixture over top and sides of lamb. Cover and refrigerate at least 8 hours.

2. Preheat oven to 500°F. Line broiler pan with foil; top with broiler rack. Coat rack with nonstick cooking spray. Combine parsnips, carrots, onions and 2 tablespoons oil in large bowl; toss to coat. Spread evenly on broiler rack; top with lamb.

3. Roast 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 325°F. Roast 1 hour 20 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 155°F for medium or to desired doneness.

4. Remove lamb to cutting board; let stand 10 minutes before slicing. Continue roasting vegetables 10 minutes.

5. Transfer vegetables to large bowl. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt; toss to coat. Thinly slice lamb and serve with vegetables.

*Note: If unavailable, substitute packaged marinated lamb and rinse it off.