Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

Roast Turkey With Cranberry Stuffing

Roast Turkey With Cranberry Stuffing

Looking for a centerpiece for your Thanksgiving menu? We've got you covered! This turkey and stuffing combo is packed with flavor, not calories or carbohydrates.
Login or register to rate and review recipes!
0 Reviews
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
20 servings

Serving size:
1/20 of recipe

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Arrange bread on 2 (15×10-inch) jelly roll pans. Bake 12 minutes or until lightly toasted. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F.

2. Melt margarine in large saucepan over medium heat. Add onions and celery; cook and stir 8 minutes, or until vegetables are tender.

3. Remove pan from heat; stir in bread cubes, poultry seasoning, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper. Combine cranberries and sugar in small bowl; mix well. Stir into saucepan. Gently stir broth into saucepan.

4. Spray roasting pan and rack with nonstick cooking spray. Remove giblets from turkey. Rinse turkey and cavity with cold water; pat dry with paper towels. Fill turkey cavity loosely with stuffing; place any remaining stuffing in casserole sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Cover and refrigerate until baking time. 

5. Place turkey, breast side up, on rack in prepared roasting pan. Bake 3 hours, or until thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh reaches 180°F. Transfer turkey to cutting board; loosely tent with foil.

6. Increase oven temperature to 375°F. Place covered casserole of stuffing in oven. Bake casserole, covered, 25 to 30 minutes, or until heated through.

7. Remove and discard turkey skin. Slice turkey and serve with cranberry stuffing.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 220 calories, Carbohydrates: 12 g, Protein: 28 g, Fat: 6 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 68 mg, Sodium: 223 mg

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 3 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Entertaining Low Calorie Low Carb

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Something Else?

Salmon With Cilantro-Lime Salsa

T’ara Smith is the project manager of Beyond Type 2. If you crave a hot, delicious, low-carb lunch, her Salmon With CilantroLime Salsa is for you.

Grilled Salmon Salad

Can’t get enough of barbecue season? You’ll love this quick and easy low-carb entrée, served fresh of the grill and full of Mediterranean flavor!

Spicy Eggplant Burgers

Make your next cookout meat free with this flavorful eggplant burger — so tasty, it’s sure to please vegetarians and omnivores alike!

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

The latest delivered straight to your inbox

Learn More

Newsletter

Subscribe to Stay Informed

Sign up for Free

Get the latest diabetes news and a free gift!

Learn More

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in