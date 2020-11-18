Roast Turkey With Cranberry Stuffing

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Arrange bread on 2 (15×10-inch) jelly roll pans. Bake 12 minutes or until lightly toasted. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F.

2. Melt margarine in large saucepan over medium heat. Add onions and celery; cook and stir 8 minutes, or until vegetables are tender.

3. Remove pan from heat; stir in bread cubes, poultry seasoning, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper. Combine cranberries and sugar in small bowl; mix well. Stir into saucepan. Gently stir broth into saucepan.

4. Spray roasting pan and rack with nonstick cooking spray. Remove giblets from turkey. Rinse turkey and cavity with cold water; pat dry with paper towels. Fill turkey cavity loosely with stuffing; place any remaining stuffing in casserole sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Cover and refrigerate until baking time.

5. Place turkey, breast side up, on rack in prepared roasting pan. Bake 3 hours, or until thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh reaches 180°F. Transfer turkey to cutting board; loosely tent with foil.

6. Increase oven temperature to 375°F. Place covered casserole of stuffing in oven. Bake casserole, covered, 25 to 30 minutes, or until heated through.

7. Remove and discard turkey skin. Slice turkey and serve with cranberry stuffing.