Diabetes Self-Management

Quick Turkey Pot Pie

Quick Turkey Pot Pie

Looking for a way to use up that Thanksgiving turkey? You can't go wrong with this quick and easy pot pie! Featuring turkey breast, potatoes, peas and bell peppers, it will give a new life to your leftovers!
5 servings

1 biscuit and 3/4 cup turkey mixture

1. Preheat oven to 425°F.

2. For filling, heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add bell pepper, celery and onion; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in flour until blended. Stir in broth, potato, thyme, salt and black pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 8 to 10 minutes.

3. Stir in turkey and peas; simmer 5 to 7 minutes, or until potato is tender and peas are hot. Pour into 1- to 1 1/2-quart casserole dish.

4. For topping, combine flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda in medium bowl. Cut in margarine with pastry blender or two knives until margarine is size of peas. Stir in buttermilk until dough forms. Place on floured surface; knead lightly. Pat out to about 1/2-inch thickness. Cut dough into 5 biscuits with 2- to 2 1/2 inch biscuit cutter, rerolling dough as needed. Place biscuits on top of filling. Bake 12 to 14 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Tip: This fast and delicious recipe will please both adults and children. The recipe is quick because most ingredients are common pantry staples. The fresh (and frozen) vegetables make it a healthy version of an old favorite. You can substitute the vegetables in the recipe for other vegetables you may have on hand, such as broccoli, carrots or cauliflower.

Calories: 250 calories, Carbohydrates: 30 g, Protein: 18 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 38 mg, Sodium: 505 mg, Fiber: 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Diabetic Carb Count, 2 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat, 2 Meat.

Dinner Main dish Entertaining Kid-friendly Quick meals Low Calorie

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

