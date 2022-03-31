Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Moroccan-Style Lamb Chops

Herbs and spices take these lamb chops from ordinary to extraordinary! A mixture of coriander, cumin, red pepper, cinnamon, and garlic packs a flavor punch that pairs perfectly with juicy center-cut loin chops.
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 lamb chop

1. Prepare grill or preheat broiler.

2. Combine oil, cumin, coriander, salt, cinnamon, and red pepper in small bowl; mix well. Rub or brush oil mixture over both sides of lamb chops. Sprinkle garlic over both sides of lamb chops. Grill on covered grill, or broil 4 to 5 inches from heat, 5 minutes per side for medium doneness.

Hint: This recipe also works well with an indoor, electric, countertop grill.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 173 calories, Carbohydrates: 1 g, Protein: 23 g, Fat: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 71 mg, Sodium: 510 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 3 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Entertaining Quick meals Gluten Free Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Paleo Weight Management Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

