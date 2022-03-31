Moroccan-Style Lamb Chops

Ingredients
Directions
1. Prepare grill or preheat broiler.
2. Combine oil, cumin, coriander, salt, cinnamon, and red pepper in small bowl; mix well. Rub or brush oil mixture over both sides of lamb chops. Sprinkle garlic over both sides of lamb chops. Grill on covered grill, or broil 4 to 5 inches from heat, 5 minutes per side for medium doneness.
Hint: This recipe also works well with an indoor, electric, countertop grill.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 173 calories, Carbohydrates: 1 g, Protein: 23 g, Fat: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 71 mg, Sodium: 510 mg, Fiber: 1 g
Exchanges per serving: 3 Meat.
Categories
Dinner Main dish Entertaining Quick meals Gluten Free Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Paleo Weight Management Mediterranean
