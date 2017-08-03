Mediterranean Turkey Burgers with Feta

Advertisement
Ingredients
- 4 white turkey burgers (95% lean)
- 1/3 cup plain nonfat yogurt
- 1/4 cup diced red onion
- 1/4 cup diced plum tomato
- 1/4 cup chopped cucumber
- 1/4 cup chopped pitted kalamata olives
- 1/4 cup fat-free crumbled feta cheese
- 2 (6-inch) whole wheat pita bread rounds, halved and warmed
Directions
Grill burgers over medium heat 6 to 8 minutes per side or until fully cooked (165°F), turning twice.
Combine yogurt, onion, tomato, cucumber, olives, and feta in small bowl. Serve burgers and feta mixture in pita halves.
Yield: 4 servings. Serving size: 1 burger.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 292, Carbohydrates: 21 g, Protein: 30 g, Fat: 10 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 80 mg, Sodium: 413 mg, Fiber: 3 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 1/2 Bread/Starch, 3 Meat.
Copyright Diabetic Cooking.