Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

Mango Catfish Couscous

Mango Catfish Couscous

This meal requires just a saucepan and a skillet for preparation. Ready in just about 30 minutes, it's a perfect blend of flavors, with the mild catfish nicely balanced by the mango, bell pepper, and squash. Seafood lovers, rejoice!

Learn about selecting seafood in "Going to the Grocery Store With Diabetes: The Fish Counter."
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 1/2 cups

1. Lightly coat large skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat. Add catfish, mango, zucchini, squash, bell pepper, juice, broth, green onions, parsley, paprika, and white pepper. Cook 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

2. Place 1/4 cup cooked couscous in each of 4 shallow bowls. Top couscous with catfish mixture. Garnish with additional mango slice, if desired.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 231 calories, Carbohydrates: 33 g, Protein: 18 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 49 mg, Sodium: 150 mg, Fiber: 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 2 Fruit, 2 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Low Calorie Low Fat Weight Management Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Something Else?

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up & Get a Free Digital Issue Of The Latest Diabetes Self-Management Magazine

Get Diabetes-Friendly Recipes In Your Inbox

Sign up for Free

Stay Up To Date On News & Advice For Diabetes

Sign up for Free

Get On Track With Daily Lifestyle Tips

Sign up for Free

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in