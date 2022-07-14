Mango Catfish Couscous

Ingredients
Directions
1. Lightly coat large skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat. Add catfish, mango, zucchini, squash, bell pepper, juice, broth, green onions, parsley, paprika, and white pepper. Cook 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
2. Place 1/4 cup cooked couscous in each of 4 shallow bowls. Top couscous with catfish mixture. Garnish with additional mango slice, if desired.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 231 calories, Carbohydrates: 33 g, Protein: 18 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 49 mg, Sodium: 150 mg, Fiber: 4 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 2 Fruit, 2 Meat.
Categories
Dinner Main dish Low Calorie Low Fat Weight Management Mediterranean
