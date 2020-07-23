Lentil Burgers

1. Bring chicken broth to a boil in medium saucepan over high heat. Stir in lentils; reduce heat to low. Simmer, covered, about 30 minutes or until lentils are tender and liquid is absorbed. Cool to room temperature.

2. Place lentils, carrot and mushrooms in food processor or blender; process until finely chopped but not smooth. (Some whole lentils should still be visible.) Stir in egg, bread crumbs, onion, garlic and thyme. Refrigerate, covered, 2 to 3 hours.

3. Shape lentil mixture into four (1/2-inch-thick) patties. Spray large skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium heat. Cook patties over medium-low heat about 10 minutes or until browned on both sides.

4. Meanwhile, for sauce, combine yogurt, cucumber, mint, dill, black pepper, salt and hot pepper sauce, if desired, in small bowl. Serve sauce over burgers.