Diabetes Self-Management

Lemon-Capered Pork Tenderloin

Lemon-Capered Pork Tenderloin

Nothing adds flavor quick like a burst of citrus! This easy pork tenderloin recipe uses clean ingredients and is packed with flavor from capers, rosemary, and lemon.

Learn about the Mediterranean diet in "Five Reasons to Try the Mediterranean Diet."
Yield:
8 servings

Serving size:
1 pork slice

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Trim fat from tenderloin; discard. Set tenderloin aside.

2. Combine capers, rosemary, and black pepper in small bowl. Rub mixture over tenderloin. Place tenderloin in shallow roasting pan. Pour water and lemon juice over tenderloin.

3. Bake, uncovered, about 20 minutes, or until thermometer inserted into thickest part of tenderloin registers 160°F. Remove from oven; cover with foil. Allow to stand 10 minutes. Cut evenly into 8 slices before serving. Garnish as desired.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 114 calories, Carbohydrates: 1 g, Protein: 19 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 45 mg, Sodium: 59 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Pork Entertaining Gluten Free Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Paleo Weight Management Mediterranean

