Diabetes Self-Management

Lemon-Baked Fish With Cajun Buttery Topping

Lemon-Baked Fish With Cajun Buttery Topping

Craving Southern cooking? Celebrate Mardi Gras in style with this delicate seafood dish, topped with a spicy Cajun sauce and served on a bed of citrusy lemon slices!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 (3-ounce) fillet plus about 2 teaspoons buttery topping

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Slice 2 lemons into 8 rounds total. Arrange lemon rounds in 4 rows (2 slices each). Place 1 fillet on top of each row. (The lemons act as a “bed” for each fillet.)

2. Combine thyme, salt, and pepper in small bowl and sprinkle evenly over fillets. Bake 10 to 12 minutes, or until fillets are opaque in center.

3. Meanwhile, grate 2 teaspoons lemon peel from remaining lemon, place in small bowl with margarine, hot sauce, and 1 tablespoon parsley. Stir until well blended.

4. To serve, top each fillet with equal amounts of margarine mixture and sprinkle evenly with remaining 1 tablespoon parsley. May serve on lemon slices, if desired.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 137 calories, Carbohydrates: 2 g, Protein: 23 g, Fat: 4 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 56 mg, Sodium: 366 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 3 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Entertaining Quick meals Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Weight Management Southern

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

