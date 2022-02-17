Lemon-Baked Fish With Cajun Buttery Topping

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Slice 2 lemons into 8 rounds total. Arrange lemon rounds in 4 rows (2 slices each). Place 1 fillet on top of each row. (The lemons act as a “bed” for each fillet.)

2. Combine thyme, salt, and pepper in small bowl and sprinkle evenly over fillets. Bake 10 to 12 minutes, or until fillets are opaque in center.

3. Meanwhile, grate 2 teaspoons lemon peel from remaining lemon, place in small bowl with margarine, hot sauce, and 1 tablespoon parsley. Stir until well blended.

4. To serve, top each fillet with equal amounts of margarine mixture and sprinkle evenly with remaining 1 tablespoon parsley. May serve on lemon slices, if desired.