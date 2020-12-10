Holiday Brisket

Ingredients
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange onion rings in roasting pan. Place brisket over onions. Drizzle broth over brisket. Combine thyme, paprika, garlic salt and pepper in small bowl; sprinkle half of mixture over brisket. Turn brisket over; sprinkle with remaining mixture. Roast, covered, 2 hours and 25 minutes.
2. Remove brisket from oven; arrange potatoes and carrots around brisket in pan juices. Roast, covered, 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until brisket is fork-tender and vegetables are tender.
3. Transfer brisket to cutting board; tent loosely with foil and let stand 15 minutes.
4. Transfer vegetables to serving bowl using slotted spoon; cover and keep warm. Pour pan juices into medium saucepan; spoon off and discard any fat. Stir water into cornstarch in small bowl until smooth. Stir into pan juices; simmer about 5 minutes or until thickened.
5. Carve brisket crosswise into thin slices; serve with vegetables and gravy.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 250 calories, Carbohydrates: 23 g, Protein: 27 g, Fat: 6 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 76 mg, Sodium: 455 mg, Fiber: 4 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Vegetable, 3 Meat.
