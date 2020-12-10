Holiday Brisket

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange onion rings in roasting pan. Place brisket over onions. Drizzle broth over brisket. Combine thyme, paprika, garlic salt and pepper in small bowl; sprinkle half of mixture over brisket. Turn brisket over; sprinkle with remaining mixture. Roast, covered, 2 hours and 25 minutes.

2. Remove brisket from oven; arrange potatoes and carrots around brisket in pan juices. Roast, covered, 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until brisket is fork-tender and vegetables are tender.

3. Transfer brisket to cutting board; tent loosely with foil and let stand 15 minutes.

4. Transfer vegetables to serving bowl using slotted spoon; cover and keep warm. Pour pan juices into medium saucepan; spoon off and discard any fat. Stir water into cornstarch in small bowl until smooth. Stir into pan juices; simmer about 5 minutes or until thickened.

5. Carve brisket crosswise into thin slices; serve with vegetables and gravy.