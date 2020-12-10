Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Holiday Brisket

Holiday Brisket

Juicy beef, red potatoes and crunchy carrots all come together in this festive and flavorful brisket. Topped with homemade gravy created from the pan juices, it's a feast that's sure to satisfy the whole family!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
8 servings

Serving size:
3 ounces brisket, 1 cup vegetables and 1 tablespoon gravy

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange onion rings in roasting pan. Place brisket over onions. Drizzle broth over brisket. Combine thyme, paprika, garlic salt and pepper in small bowl; sprinkle half of mixture over brisket. Turn brisket over; sprinkle with remaining mixture. Roast, covered, 2 hours and 25 minutes.

2. Remove brisket from oven; arrange potatoes and carrots around brisket in pan juices. Roast, covered, 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until brisket is fork-tender and vegetables are tender.

3. Transfer brisket to cutting board; tent loosely with foil and let stand 15 minutes.

4. Transfer vegetables to serving bowl using slotted spoon; cover and keep warm. Pour pan juices into medium saucepan; spoon off and discard any fat. Stir water into cornstarch in small bowl until smooth. Stir into pan juices; simmer about 5 minutes or until thickened.

5. Carve brisket crosswise into thin slices; serve with vegetables and gravy.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 250 calories, Carbohydrates: 23 g, Protein: 27 g, Fat: 6 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 76 mg, Sodium: 455 mg, Fiber: 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Vegetable, 3 Meat.

Dinner Main dish Beef Entertaining Low Calorie

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

