Diabetes Self-Management

Herb-Rubbed Pork Tenderloin With Mustard Sauce

Looking for an elegant main dish? Whether you're serving guests a special meal or having a regular sit-down dinner with the family, this entrée is sure to fit the bill! And with just a single gram of carbohydrate per serving, it will help keep your glucose levels on an even keel.
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
6 servings

Serving size:
1/6 of total recipe

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Line baking sheet with foil.

2. Combine Italian seasoning and pepper in small bowl; mix well. Rub evenly over pork.

3. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Brown pork on all sides, about 10 minutes. Place on prepared baking sheet.

4. Bake 25 to 30 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 140°F. Transfer to cutting board. Tent with foil and let stand 5 minutes. (Internal temperature will continue to rise 5°F to 10°F during stand time.)

5. Meanwhile, heat remaining 1/2 tablespoon oil in same skillet over medium heat. Add shallot and garlic; sprinkle with flour. Cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in broth, milk, mustard, and salt, if desired; simmer 2 minutes.

6. Slice pork and serve with mustard sauce. Garnish with oregano.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 210 calories, Carbohydrates: 1 g, Protein: 25 g, Fat: 10 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 80 mg, Sodium: 230 mg, Fiber: 0 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Fat, 3 Meat.

Dinner Main dish Pork Entertaining Low Calorie Low Carb Weight Management

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

