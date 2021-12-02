Herb-Rubbed Pork Tenderloin With Mustard Sauce

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Line baking sheet with foil.

2. Combine Italian seasoning and pepper in small bowl; mix well. Rub evenly over pork.

3. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Brown pork on all sides, about 10 minutes. Place on prepared baking sheet.

4. Bake 25 to 30 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 140°F. Transfer to cutting board. Tent with foil and let stand 5 minutes. (Internal temperature will continue to rise 5°F to 10°F during stand time.)

5. Meanwhile, heat remaining 1/2 tablespoon oil in same skillet over medium heat. Add shallot and garlic; sprinkle with flour. Cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in broth, milk, mustard, and salt, if desired; simmer 2 minutes.

6. Slice pork and serve with mustard sauce. Garnish with oregano.