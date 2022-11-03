Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Herb Roasted Turkey and Gravy

Planning your holiday menu? Make a place for this delectable turkey dish! Seasoned with Dijon mustard and a combination of fresh herbs, it will be the star of any feast!

Learn more about holiday eating in "Healthy Holiday Meals."
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
14 servings

Serving size:
3 ounces meat, 2 tablespoons gravy per serving

1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Combine mustard, sage, thyme, and chives in small bowl.

2. Rinse turkey with cold water. Pat dry with paper towels. Carefully insert fingers under skin, beginning at neck cavity and sliding down over breast forming to form pocket between skin and turkey breast. Spoon mustard mixture into pocket. Use fingers to massage outside of skin, spreading mixture into even layer. Place turkey, breast side up, on rack in shallow roasting pan.

3. Place turkey in oven. Reduce heat to 325°F. Roast turkey 18 minutes per pound unstuffed (20 minutes per pound stuffed) or until internal temperature reads 165°F on meat thermometer inserted into thickest part of thigh not touching bone. Once turkey browns, tent with foil for remainder of roasting time. Transfer turkey to carving board; reserve pan drippings. Loosely tent turkey with foil; let stand 20 minutes before carving.

4. Meanwhile, pour reserved drippings from roasting pan into glass measuring cup. Spoon 2 tablespoons into medium saucepan; heat over medium heat. Add flour; cook and stir 1 minute. Add broth; simmer until thickened, stirring constantly. Spoon off fat from remaining pan drippings and discard. Add drippings to saucepan. Stir in half-and-half, salt and pepper.

5. Remove and discard turkey skin. Carve turkey and transfer to serving platter. Serve with gravy.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 273 calories, Carbohydrates: 2 g , Protein: 44 g, Fat: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 181 mg, Sodium: 360 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 5 Meat.

Dinner Main dish Entertaining Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Weight Management

