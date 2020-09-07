Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

Can't get enough of barbecue season? You'll love this quick and easy low-carb entrée, served fresh of the grill and full of Mediterranean flavor!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 salmon fillet with 1/4 of salad mixture

1. Prepare grill for direct cooking. Brush 2 tablespoons dressing over salmon fillets. Sprinkle with pepper and salt. Grill salmon on covered grill over medium-high heat 5 to 6 minutes, or until center is opaque.

2. Combine greens, tomatoes and remaining 1/3 cup dressing in large bowl; toss gently. Transfer to 4 plates. Top with salmon; sprinkle with basil, if desired.

Note: To broil the salmon, preheat broiler. Place salmon on an oiled broiler pan. Broil 4 inches from heat 6 to 7 minutes or just until the salmon begins to flake when tested with a fork.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 264 calories, Carbohydrates: 12 g, Protein: 24 g, Fat: 12 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 66 mg, Sodium: 493 mg, Fiber: 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Fat, 2 Vegetable, 3 Meat Lean.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Salmon Entertaining Grilling Quick meals Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Paleo Weight Management Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

