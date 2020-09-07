Grilled Salmon Salad

1. Prepare grill for direct cooking. Brush 2 tablespoons dressing over salmon fillets. Sprinkle with pepper and salt. Grill salmon on covered grill over medium-high heat 5 to 6 minutes, or until center is opaque.

2. Combine greens, tomatoes and remaining 1/3 cup dressing in large bowl; toss gently. Transfer to 4 plates. Top with salmon; sprinkle with basil, if desired.

Note: To broil the salmon, preheat broiler. Place salmon on an oiled broiler pan. Broil 4 inches from heat 6 to 7 minutes or just until the salmon begins to flake when tested with a fork.