Diabetes Self-Management

Grilled Rosemary Chicken

Grilled Rosemary Chicken

Looking for a barbecue dish that's heavy on flavor but light on prep? This super simple chicken entrée requires just a few ingredients and a short cooking time. 
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 chicken breast (without vegetables)

1. Spray cold grid of grill with nonstick cooking spray. Prepare grill for direct cooking.

2. Whisk together rosemary, lemon juice, oil, garlic, and salt in small bowl. Pour into shallow glass dish. Add chicken, turning to coat both sides with lemon juice mixture. Cover; marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes, turning chicken once. Remove chicken; discard marinade.

3. Grill chicken over medium-hot coals 5 to 6 minutes per side, or until chicken is no longer pink in center. Serve with grilled or steamed fresh vegetables, if desired.

Cook’s note: For added flavor, moisten a few sprigs of fresh rosemary and toss on the hot coals just before grilling.

Tip: To store fresh rosemary, wrap sprigs in a barely damp paper towel and place in a sealed plastic bag. It can be kept in the refrigerator for up to five days.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 192 calories, Carbohydrates: 2 g, Protein: 26 g, Fat: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 66 mg, Sodium: 222 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Fat, 3 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Chicken Grilling Gluten Free Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Paleo Weight Management Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Reviews

