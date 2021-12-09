Advertisement
Garlic Beef

Garlic Beef

Seeking a quick and easy dinner for busy weeknights? You've come to the right place! This simple stir-fry requires just six basic ingredients and will be ready before you can say "Dinnertime"!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 cup

1. Heat oil in 12-inch nonstick skillet over high heat. Add beef, broccoli, garlic, soy sauce, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, 15 minutes, or until beef is done.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 214 calories, Carbohydrates: 6 g, Protein: 27 g, Fat: 9 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 42 mg, Sodium: 320 mg, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Vegetable, 3 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Beef Quick meals Low Calorie Low Carb Weight Management Asian

