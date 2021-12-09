Garlic Beef

Ingredients
Directions
1. Heat oil in 12-inch nonstick skillet over high heat. Add beef, broccoli, garlic, soy sauce, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, 15 minutes, or until beef is done.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 214 calories, Carbohydrates: 6 g, Protein: 27 g, Fat: 9 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 42 mg, Sodium: 320 mg, Fiber: 2 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Vegetable, 3 Meat.
Categories
Dinner Main dish Beef Quick meals Low Calorie Low Carb Weight Management Asian
