Fajita-Seasoned Grilled Chicken

Ingredients
Directions
1. Prepare grill for direct cooking.
2. Brush chicken and green onions with oil. Sprinkle both sides of chicken breasts with seasoning mix. Grill chicken and onions 6 to 8 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink in center.
3. Serve chicken with onions.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 176 calories, Carbohydrates: 8 g, Protein: 19 g, Fat: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 43 mg, Sodium: 186 mg, Fiber: 2 g
Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Fat, 1 1/2 Vegetable, 2 1/2 Meat.
Categories
Dinner Main dish Chicken Entertaining Grilling Quick meals Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Paleo Weight Management Mexican
