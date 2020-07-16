Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Fajita-Seasoned Grilled Chicken

Fajita-Seasoned Grilled Chicken

Give your grilled chicken a bit of flair with this quick and easy low-carb recipe! It requires just four ingredients and only about 10 minutes of prep time.
0 Reviews
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
2 servings

Serving size:
1 chicken breast

1. Prepare grill for direct cooking.

2. Brush chicken and green onions with oil. Sprinkle both sides of chicken breasts with seasoning mix. Grill chicken and onions 6 to 8 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink in center.

3. Serve chicken with onions.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 176 calories, Carbohydrates: 8 g, Protein: 19 g, Fat: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 43 mg, Sodium: 186 mg, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Fat, 1 1/2 Vegetable, 2 1/2 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Chicken Entertaining Grilling Quick meals Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Paleo Weight Management Mexican

