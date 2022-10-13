Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Chipotle Shrimp With Squash Ribbons

Like to walk on the spicy side of life? You'll love these adobo-coated shrimp. Paired with bell peppers, zucchini, and yellow squash, they're perfect for a light lunch.

Learn more about using herbs and spices in "Cooking With Herbs and Spices."
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 1/4 cups

1. Place garlic cloves, chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, and water in food processor and purée until smooth.

2. Using a vegetable peeler, shave squash into ribbons (discarding the seedy middle). Set aside.

3. Heat oil in large skillet over high heat; add onion and red pepper. Cook and stir 1 minute. Add shrimp and chipotle mixture; cook an additional 2 minutes. Add squash and cook and stir constantly 1 to 2 minutes, or until shrimp are no longer pink and squash are heated through and slightly wilted. Garnish with lime wedges, if desired.

Note: Chipotle peppers are smoked jalapeños. They’re usually found canned with adobo sauce, which is a dark red Mexican-style sauce made of chili peppers, herbs, and vinegar. You can freeze leftover chipotle peppers with adobo sauce in a food-safe container for later use.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 139 calories, Carbohydrates: 13 g, Protein: 14 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 86 mg, Sodium: 111 mg, Fiber: 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Vegetable, 2 Meat.

Dinner Main dish Shellfish Quick meals Low Calorie Low Carb Paleo Weight Management

