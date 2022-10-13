Chipotle Shrimp With Squash Ribbons

1. Place garlic cloves, chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, and water in food processor and purée until smooth.

2. Using a vegetable peeler, shave squash into ribbons (discarding the seedy middle). Set aside.

3. Heat oil in large skillet over high heat; add onion and red pepper. Cook and stir 1 minute. Add shrimp and chipotle mixture; cook an additional 2 minutes. Add squash and cook and stir constantly 1 to 2 minutes, or until shrimp are no longer pink and squash are heated through and slightly wilted. Garnish with lime wedges, if desired.

Note: Chipotle peppers are smoked jalapeños. They’re usually found canned with adobo sauce, which is a dark red Mexican-style sauce made of chili peppers, herbs, and vinegar. You can freeze leftover chipotle peppers with adobo sauce in a food-safe container for later use.