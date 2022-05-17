Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

Chicken, Vegetable, and Hummus Wraps

Chicken, Hummus, and Vegetable Wraps

Quick and easy to prepare, these are a great lunch or dinner entrée. Try substituting alfalfa sprouts for the radishes for a yummy new variation. Cut into bite-size pieces for tasty apps!
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 wrap

1. Spread hummus evenly over wraps all the way to edges. Arrange chicken over hummus; sprinkle with hot sauce, if desired. Top with carrots, cucumber, radishes, and mint. Roll up tightly. Cut in half diagonally.

Variation: Substitute alfalfa sprouts for the radishes. For tasty appetizers, cut wraps into bite-size pieces.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 308 calories, Carbohydrates: 32 g, Protein: 32 g, Fat: 10 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 60 mg, Sodium: 540 mg, Fiber: 15 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Bread/Starch, 3 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Chicken Quick meals

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Something Else?

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up & Get a Free Digital Issue Of The Latest Diabetes Self-Management Magazine

Get Diabetes-Friendly Recipes In Your Inbox

Sign up for Free

Stay Up To Date On News & Advice For Diabetes

Sign up for Free

Get On Track With Daily Lifestyle Tips

Sign up for Free

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in