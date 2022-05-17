Chicken, Hummus, and Vegetable Wraps

Ingredients
Directions
1. Spread hummus evenly over wraps all the way to edges. Arrange chicken over hummus; sprinkle with hot sauce, if desired. Top with carrots, cucumber, radishes, and mint. Roll up tightly. Cut in half diagonally.
Variation: Substitute alfalfa sprouts for the radishes. For tasty appetizers, cut wraps into bite-size pieces.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 308 calories, Carbohydrates: 32 g, Protein: 32 g, Fat: 10 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 60 mg, Sodium: 540 mg, Fiber: 15 g
Exchanges per serving: 2 Bread/Starch, 3 Meat.
Categories
Copyright Diabetic Cooking.