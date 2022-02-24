Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry With Peanuts

1. Combine 1 cup chicken broth with soy sauce, cornstarch, salt, ginger, and garlic powder in small container. Stir until smooth; set aside.

2. Lightly coat large skillet with cooking spray; heat over high heat until hot. Add oil; tilt skillet to coat bottom of skillet. Add chicken; stir fry 2 minutes, or until no longer pink. Remove chicken from skillet.

3. Add remaining 1/2 cup chicken broth to skillet; bring to a boil. Add broccoli and bell pepper; return to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, 2 minutes, or until broccoli is crisp-tender.

4. Increase heat to high. Add chicken to skillet. Stir sauce and add to skillet. Bring to a boil; boiling 1 to 2 minutes, or until thickened. Stir in peanuts.