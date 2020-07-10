Caprese Portabello Burgers

1. Spray grill with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Meanwhile, combine cheese, tomatoes, basil, vinaigrette, garlic and pepper in small bowl.

2. Grill mushroom caps, stem side down, 5 minutes on each side or until done. Spoon one-fourth of tomato mixture into each cap. Cover and grill 3 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve on sandwich thins.

Note: Cooked portobello mushrooms can be frozen and will keep for several months. Store in plastic containers or freezer bags.