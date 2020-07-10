Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Caprese Portabello Burgers

Caprese Portabello Burgers

Avoiding meat? You'll never miss it with these juicy mushroom burgers! Grilled Portabello mushroom caps star as the main attraction between two toasted whole-wheat buns.
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 burger

1. Spray grill with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Meanwhile, combine cheese, tomatoes, basil, vinaigrette, garlic and pepper in small bowl.

2. Grill mushroom caps, stem side down, 5 minutes on each side or until done. Spoon one-fourth of tomato mixture into each cap. Cover and grill 3 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve on sandwich thins.

Note: Cooked portobello mushrooms can be frozen and will keep for several months. Store in plastic containers or freezer bags.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 198 calories, Carbohydrates: 28 g, Protein: 13 g, Fat: 6 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 15 mg, Sodium: 397 mg, Fiber: 7 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Bread/Starch, 1 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Grilling Quick meals Low Calorie Vegetarian

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

