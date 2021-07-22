Basil-Lime Scallops

Ingredients
Directions
1. Whisk basil, lime juice, soy sauce, oil, garlic, and red pepper flakes in shallow bowl until smooth and well blended. Add scallops; turn to coat evenly. Marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes.
2. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.* Cook scallops 3 minutes per side, or until desired doneness is reached.
3. Place 2 scallops on each serving plate. Serve with mixed greens, if desired. Garnish with lime wedges.
Note: There are two types of scallops available: sea scallops and bay scallops. Sea scallops are more widely available, although they’re less tender. Bay scallops are smaller, slightly sweeter, and more expensive.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 92 calories, Carbohydrates: 5 g, Protein: 14 g, Fat: 2 g, Saturated Fat: 0 g, Cholesterol: 27 mg, Sodium: 495 mg, Fiber: 0 g
Exchanges per serving: 2 Meat.
Categories
Dinner Main dish Shellfish Entertaining Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Paleo Weight Management
