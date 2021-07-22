Basil-Lime Scallops

1. Whisk basil, lime juice, soy sauce, oil, garlic, and red pepper flakes in shallow bowl until smooth and well blended. Add scallops; turn to coat evenly. Marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes.

2. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.* Cook scallops 3 minutes per side, or until desired doneness is reached.

3. Place 2 scallops on each serving plate. Serve with mixed greens, if desired. Garnish with lime wedges.

Note: There are two types of scallops available: sea scallops and bay scallops. Sea scallops are more widely available, although they’re less tender. Bay scallops are smaller, slightly sweeter, and more expensive.