Diabetes Self-Management

Basil-Lime Scallops

Combining fresh seafood, baby greens, and lime, this scallop dish has summer written all over it!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
2 scallops

1. Whisk basil, lime juice, soy sauce, oil, garlic, and red pepper flakes in shallow bowl until smooth and well blended. Add scallops; turn to coat evenly. Marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes.

2. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.* Cook scallops 3 minutes per side, or until desired doneness is reached.

3. Place 2 scallops on each serving plate. Serve with mixed greens, if desired. Garnish with lime wedges.

Note: There are two types of scallops available: sea scallops and bay scallops. Sea scallops are more widely available, although they’re less tender. Bay scallops are smaller, slightly sweeter, and more expensive.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 92 calories, Carbohydrates: 5 g, Protein: 14 g, Fat: 2 g, Saturated Fat: 0 g, Cholesterol: 27 mg, Sodium: 495 mg, Fiber: 0 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Shellfish Entertaining Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Paleo Weight Management

