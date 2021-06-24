Barbecued Pork Sandwiches

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Place pork tenderloins in roasting pan; brush with barbecue sauce.

2. Bake tenderloins 15 minutes; turn and bake 15 minutes more, or until internal temperature reaches 160°F when tested with meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of roast. Transfer roast to cutting board; cover with foil. Let stand 10 to15 minutes before carving. Internal temperature will continue to rise 5°F to 10°F during stand time.

3. Slice pork across grain. Cut each pita in half crosswise; gently open. Spread horseradish onto insides of halves; stuff with pork, onion, lettuce, and bell peppers. Garnish, if desired.