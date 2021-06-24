Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Barbecued Pork Sandwiches

Barbecued Pork Sandwiches

Craving barbecue but don't feel like firing up the grill? These quick and easy sandwiches are sure to hit the spot! Just brush the pork with barbecue sauce, bake in the oven, add the sandwiches fixings, and voilà — an instant barbecue main dish!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
8 servings

Serving size:
1 sandwich (1 filled pita half with about 3 ounces barbecued pork)

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Place pork tenderloins in roasting pan; brush with barbecue sauce.

2. Bake tenderloins 15 minutes; turn and bake 15 minutes more, or until internal temperature reaches 160°F when tested with meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of roast. Transfer roast to cutting board; cover with foil. Let stand 10 to15 minutes before carving. Internal temperature will continue to rise 5°F to 10°F during stand time.

3. Slice pork across grain. Cut each pita in half crosswise; gently open. Spread horseradish onto insides of halves; stuff with pork, onion, lettuce, and bell peppers. Garnish, if desired.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 220 calories, Carbohydrates: 23 g, Protein: 23 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 61 mg, Sodium: 314 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Vegetable, 2 1/2 Meat.

Dinner Main dish Pork Entertaining Low Calorie

