Diabetes Self-Management

Bacon and Cheese Turkey Burgers

Preparing for a cookout this weekend? These low-carb bunless turkey burgers are sure to be a hit! Featuring juicy turkey patties topped with a bacon and cheese mixture, they're a tasty twist on a traditional barbecue favorite!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
6 servings

Serving size:
1 [4-ounce] burger and 2 tablespoons topping per serving

1. In large bowl combine turkey, breadcrumbs, cranberry juice, ketchup, parsley, onion, red pepper, and black pepper; mix well.

2. In small bowl gently beat egg with whisk or fork. Add to turkey mixture; mix until well blended.

3. Coat grill pan with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Form turkey mixture into 6 burgers; place on grill pan. Grill 6 to 8 minutes per side, until firm in center. Remove from heat.

4. Mix turkey bacon, cheese, cranberries, and mayonnaise; top each burger with 1 to 2 tablespoons of mixture.

5. Return burgers to grill; tent with aluminum foil until topping slightly melts. Serve over salad greens, if desired.

Tip: To reduce the sodium in this recipe, omit the ketchup. Without ketchup, this recipe will have 591 mg of sodium.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 210 calories, Carbohydrates: 14 g, Protein: 24 g, Fat: 6 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 86 mg, Sodium: 637 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 3 Meat.

Dinner Main dish Entertaining Grilling Quick meals Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Weight Management

