Bacon and Cheese Turkey Burgers

1. In large bowl combine turkey, breadcrumbs, cranberry juice, ketchup, parsley, onion, red pepper, and black pepper; mix well.
2. In small bowl gently beat egg with whisk or fork. Add to turkey mixture; mix until well blended.
3. Coat grill pan with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Form turkey mixture into 6 burgers; place on grill pan. Grill 6 to 8 minutes per side, until firm in center. Remove from heat.
4. Mix turkey bacon, cheese, cranberries, and mayonnaise; top each burger with 1 to 2 tablespoons of mixture.
5. Return burgers to grill; tent with aluminum foil until topping slightly melts. Serve over salad greens, if desired.
Tip: To reduce the sodium in this recipe, omit the ketchup. Without ketchup, this recipe will have 591 mg of sodium.
Calories: 210 calories, Carbohydrates: 14 g, Protein: 24 g, Fat: 6 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 86 mg, Sodium: 637 mg, Fiber: 1 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 3 Meat.
