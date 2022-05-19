Bacon and Cheese Turkey Burgers

Serving size: 1 [4-ounce] burger and 2 tablespoons topping per serving

1. In large bowl combine turkey, breadcrumbs, cranberry juice, ketchup, parsley, onion, red pepper, and black pepper; mix well.

2. In small bowl gently beat egg with whisk or fork. Add to turkey mixture; mix until well blended.

3. Coat grill pan with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Form turkey mixture into 6 burgers; place on grill pan. Grill 6 to 8 minutes per side, until firm in center. Remove from heat.

4. Mix turkey bacon, cheese, cranberries, and mayonnaise; top each burger with 1 to 2 tablespoons of mixture.

5. Return burgers to grill; tent with aluminum foil until topping slightly melts. Serve over salad greens, if desired.

Tip: To reduce the sodium in this recipe, omit the ketchup. Without ketchup, this recipe will have 591 mg of sodium.